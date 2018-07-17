Hankinson in line for derby debut

Chris Hankinson could make his Wigan debut in the club’s huge top of the table showdown with St Helens.

The centre joined the Warriors on a deal until the end of the season on Tuesday and has been thrown straight into the squad for the derby.

His arrival comes as a boost to Wigan, who are without Oliver Gildart who picked up a thumb injury in defeat to Huddersfield last week.

Dan Sarginson and Joe Greenwood are in contention after missing out last week, but Sean O’Loughlin is out with a calf injury while George Williams is also unavailable.

Meanwhile, Saints will be without Zeb Taia for the contest after he was ruled out through injury.

The former Gold Coast back-row has been replaced by Jack Ashworth in Saints’ only change following last week’s win over Hull FC.

Wigan: Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Flower, Greenwood, Hamlin, Hankinson, Isa, Kibula, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Paisley, Powell, Sarginson, Tautai, Tomkins, Woods.

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba.