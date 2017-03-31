A hard-earned triumph for Tuns!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Three Tuns, of the GMB League’s Premier Division, won the Hull & District League’s prestigious Council Cup with a 46-32 victory over Division One outfit Bransholme Dales at the KC Lightstream Stadium, Hull KR, on Wednesday evening.

The Dales, who were 34-18 adrift at the interval, pegged Tuns back to 40-28 on the hour, but strong defence denied Bransholme any further score at that stage.

Paul Shaw crossed twice for the victors, Ben Rowan scored a try and seven goals, and other touchdowns went to Gaz Bennett, Dale Ellerby, Chris Hathaway, Shane Tidswell and James Hawley.

Clayton McCloud notched two tries and four goals for Bransholme, Craig Cook also bagged a brace, and James Mobbs and Chris Moore swept in.