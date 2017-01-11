Hardman privileged to be Featherstone player ahead of testimonial match

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers fullback Ian Hardman has spoken of his pride in representing the club as he prepares for his testimonial match at the club this weekend.

The former St Helens junior has been at Featherstone since 2009, and his time at the club will be celebrated this weekend when Jon Sharp’s men take on York at the Big Fellas Stadium.

And the 31-year-old admits he can’t wait to play in the match – insisting that with Sharp at the helm, more good times are ahead for Featherstone after last year’s top-four finish in the Championship.

“I am really looking forward to my testimonial game this weekend,” said Hardman.

“We have had two really promising performances against Halifax and Hunslet and this game is another great opportunity to continue our preparations in front of our home supports.

“We are looking to hit the ground running leading into the new season. It is going to be an exciting one.

“I have enjoyed my career so far and am hoping to have plenty of great days in the future.

“It is a privilege to represent this great club. I have had lots of on-field success with the Rovers, winning heaps of silverware while playing alongside a lot of outstanding players.

“I am sure, with the current squad of players put together by Jon (Sharp), Featherstone fans can look forward to enjoying some great times.”