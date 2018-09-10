Hastings among banned players

Jackson Hastings has received a two-match ban after being sent off in Salford’s win over Toronto.

The halfback, who has been influential in the club’s Qualifiers campaign, was dismissed after a tackle on Gareth O’Brien in the final moments of the game.

He has been handed a Grade C charge, which has resulted in a two-match suspension. It means he’ll be available for the final regular round of the Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Luke Burgess has received a one-match ban after the Salford prop was also red carded for a tackle on Jake Emmitt.

Warrington’s Mike Cooper and Wigan forward Joe Greenwood have been handed one-match bans for a high tackle and dangerous contact respectively.