Haven boss delighted after Cup shock triumph

Whitehaven boss Carl Forster believes his side’s shock Challenge Cup victory over Dewsbury was the perfect tonic after a slow start to the season.

The Cumbrians were one of two League 1 clubs to dump out Championship opposition, with York overcoming Swinton.

But it was Haven who impressed with their victory, defeating a Dewsbury side with three wins from their opening five games.

Whitehaven have had a poor start to the season, losing their opening two League 1 games, but Forster believes this victory can kick-start their season.

“We’re really happy,” he told the club’s official media team.

“The dressing room needed a lift, the club needed a lift, and certainly the fans needed a lift after last week.

“We set out a gameplan and if we kept to it we’d have a really good chance.”

With the likes of Warrington and Catalans providing potential glamour ties in the fifth round, Forster insisted he’d rather get an easier draw.

“There’s still a few League 1 clubs in the competition so if we could get one of them at home that would be great.

“We want to go as far as we can in this competition, it’s a nice little pipe dream to get as far as possible and hopefully land one of the big boys later on.”