Haydock carry the amateur flag on Wembley trail

Haydock, who are hoping to continue their exploits in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, will learn of their fourth round opponents this evening (Tuesday 28 February).

The St Helens outfit, who won at London’s Wests Warriors in Saturday’s third round, will join all 12 Kingstone Press Championship teams in tonight’s draw, and surviving sides from League 1.

The draw is being staged at Plymouth, on board HMS Bulwark, at 7.00pm, and will be made by Major Jack Duckitt, who is the Chairman of the Royal Marine Rugby League Association, and Vice Chairman of the Royal Navy Rugby League Association, and former Great Britain and St Helens captain Paul Sculthorpe MBE.

It will be streamed exclusively live on the BBC Sport website, which can be found by visiting www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league.