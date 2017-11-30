Hayne set for Eels return

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jarryd Hayne has left Gold Coast Titans as a return to Parramatta draws nearer.

The Fiji international has been granted a release by the Titans after the fullback expressed a desire to return to Western Sydney, despite still being under contract.

Although a deal has not yet been agreed, the 29-year-old is expected to return to the Eels, where he spent the entirety of his career before trying out in the NFL.

“I am firmly of the view that you can have contracts and sign all sorts of things but you really need to have people’s hearts and minds involved,” said the club’s CEO, Graham Annesley.

“I don’t think you can look back and have any regrets. Jarryd was probably the biggest signing this club has ever made and that was an important statement about the future of this club.

“It shows we are able to compete with other clubs for marquee players so any perception this club takes the leftovers was blown well and truly out of the water.”