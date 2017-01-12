Headingley decision welcomed by Leeds Rhinos

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos say they have welcomed the decision made by Leeds City Council’s planning committee regarding the future developments of Headingley Carnegie Stadium.

The committee has approved the recommendation to defer and delegate the detail of the decision to the planning officers and both clubs look forward to finalising the details of the decision as soon as possible.

Leeds, along with Yorkshire CCC will work together with the support of Leeds City Council to deliver this scheme which will upgrade the Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium and the cricket side of the arena too.

Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington commented: “We would like to thank Leeds City Council for their efforts during this planning application process. This was another crucial step for us. We believe a funding mechanism can be found to realise the vision for the stadium.”