Headingley’s South Stand unrecognisable as demolition is completed

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Headingley will have a very different look to it when Leeds entertain Hull FC in second play-off semi-final on Friday.

Pictures have emerged of the iconic South Stand now nothing more than mere rubble as the redevelopment of the ground continues.

The stand was used for the last time in Leeds’ Super 8s victory over St Helens but work quickly started as the Rhinos prepare to welcome a new, modern facility.

As can be seen in the pictures below, the stand is now unrecognisable, with the Headingley pitch visible from the car park behind the former stand.

The South Stand has gone. Just rubble now. pic.twitter.com/aGvm3WV63x — Peter Smith (@PeterSmithYEP) September 25, 2017

Leeds will continue to play at their current home throughout 2018, with work set to be completed in the spring of 2019.