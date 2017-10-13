Heaton extends Fax stay

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ben Heaton has signed a new deal with Halifax.

The versatile back enjoyed a prolific season in blue and white last season, scoring 12 tries in 17 appearances, including four as Fax nearly shocked Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super 8s.

He had been falsely linked with a move to Featherstone, and Heaton said: “I don’t think I was going to go anywhere else to be honest.

“I’ve been here for ages now. Halifax is my second home, there was never an argument between other clubs. Halifax have done a lot for me on and off the field, I’m staying loyal to Halifax and committed myself to another year.”