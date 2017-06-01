Heavy Woollen swap deal Hallett and Crookes go separate ways

Matthew Shaw
Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs have agreed a swap deal that will see Jason Crookes join the Bulldogs and Macauley Hallett go the other way.

Crookes, who joined the Rams in 2015, joins the Bulldogs in a loan deal until the end of the season, with centre Hallett becoming a Ram in a similar deal.

Hallett joined Batley ahead of the current campaign, with the Bulldogs beating off plenty of interest to sign the former Swinton hotshot.

He will now finish the campaign with Dewsbury as they look to escape relegation.

