Heavy Woollen swap deal Hallett and Crookes go separate ways

Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs have agreed a swap deal that will see Jason Crookes join the Bulldogs and Macauley Hallett go the other way.

Crookes, who joined the Rams in 2015, joins the Bulldogs in a loan deal until the end of the season, with centre Hallett becoming a Ram in a similar deal.

Hallett joined Batley ahead of the current campaign, with the Bulldogs beating off plenty of interest to sign the former Swinton hotshot.

Happy to have signed for the rams for the rest of the year🤙🏻🏉 can't wait to get out there and enjoy my rugby again. https://t.co/ikO9tJeLZ0 — Macauley Hallett (@macauleyhallett) May 31, 2017

He will now finish the campaign with Dewsbury as they look to escape relegation.