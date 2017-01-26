Hemel confirm opening friendly
By League Express January 26, 2017 10:28
Hemel Stags have confirmed that their pre-season programme will get underway this Saturday, when they face Wakefield Trinity’s Academy side at Castleford Panthers’ ground.
The Stags had hoped the game would be played at Dewsbury’s Tetley’s Stadium, but their new pitch was not going to be ready in time.
Instead, the Raglan Close ground will host the game, which kicks off at 1pm.
“We are virtually a new squad this year and this will be the first time I get to see most of the players play,” said Stags coach Troy Perkins.
"We are virtually a new squad this year and this will be the first time I get to see most of the players play," said Stags coach Troy Perkins.

"I'll give the majority of players some game time on Saturday and have a look at them before trimming them down for the Coventry and Brighouse games which are still to come."
