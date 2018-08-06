You are here

Hemel prop scores stunning length-of-the-field try

Matthew Shaw

End your try of the season debates now. We’ve found your winner.

Hemel’s Lewis Taylor has surely won the crown for the year after this sensational length-of-the-field effort… and he’s a prop!

The Stags star opportunistically picks up a loose ball in his own in-goal before weaving away from three would-be tacklers.

Unlike most props, who would be looking over both shoulders for a quicker team-mate after feeling it in the lungs after 20 metres, he hurtles down the field and manages to keep himself away from the back-tracking Oldham defenders.

He’s eventually caught with 30 metres to go, but instead of giving himself up, he steps away from the Roughyeds winger and charges for the corner.

As a covering defender comes across, he then proves exactly why he is a prop by crashing over the winger and scoring a sensational individual score.

Hemel lost the game 60-28, but they definitely scored the best try of the game! Is this the best try ever scored by a prop?