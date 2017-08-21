Henderson adamant London can still achieve promotion goals

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Andrew Henderson has insisted London’s promotion remain alive despite a winless start to their Qualifiers campaign.

The Broncos fell to a 35-30 defeat at Hull Kingston Rovers on Sunday, leaving them with a solitary point from their opening three games in the Qualifiers.

Their latest defeat leaves them facing an uphill challenge to make the Million Pound Game, with three of their remaining four fixtures pitting them against Super League sides, including Warrington.

But with the Broncos just a point off Catalans, who occupy the second spot in the Million Pound Game, Henderson insists there is still everything to play for.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down now,” he said.

“We are far from out of this competition, and we’re certainly not going to give up.

“There’s a hell of a lot of twist and turns to come in this competition. We’re not dead and buried yet.

“There’s still points up for grabs, and we’ll certainly be fighting for every point in these next four weeks.

“I’m hoping we’ll still achieve what we set out to achieve. It’s an exciting competition.”

