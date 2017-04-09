Henderson backs London to rediscover winning form

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Andrew Henderson insists he has complete faith in his squad, despite a run of three defeats in four games.

The Broncos have struggled for form in recent weeks, with last week’s surprise defeat to Sheffield following reverses against Halifax and Toronto.

London could move out of the top four if they lost to Featherstone on Sunday and Halifax defeated Dewsbury, but Henderson is not concerned about outside influences.

“I know this group of players is determined to fix this up and get back to delivery the standard of performance we expect and we know we’re capable of,” he said.

“The biggest challenge for us is to get some consistency in our performance and we must improve this weekend against Featherstone.

“Featherstone will be up for it this weekend. They’re a good team and they’ll certainly be confident on the back of their win last week against Dewsbury.

“We know we’ll meet a very determined Featherstone side and I think it’ll make for a cracking game but we’re ready and looking forward to it.

“For us it’s not about them though, it’s about getting our own house in order. We’ve not been good enough, that’s the facts and we have to turn that around starting this weekend.”