Henderson disappointed as London drop point to

Andrew Henderson praised Featherstone Rovers after his London side were forced to share the spoils with their Championship counterparts.

London’s promotion hopes suffered a blow as they failed to defeat the Rovers in Ealing as Ian Hardman’s late conversion secured a 32-all draw.

The Broncos now face Hull Kingston Rovers this week in what is a huge game for Henderson’s side, although he remains upbeat about his side’s chances.

“It was a tough one today. It shows the nature of this competition, it’s very evenly matched. Yes, we were disappointed we didn’t come away with two points, but you’ve got credit Featherstone, and their performance today.

“Both teams enjoyed good spells of momentum. We had a really great start in the first 20, and then at the start of the second half, we fell away, and Featherstone got some ascendancy.”