Henderson eager for London to “write some history” in Toulouse this weekend

London coach Andrew Henderson has called on his side to “write some history” this weekend by becoming the first team to beat Toulouse at home in the league since their readmission to the English league structure.

The Broncos are in a rich vein of form at present, currently on an eight-game winning streak as they head to France to take on Sylvain Houles’ side on Saturday afternoon.

Batley beat Toulouse in the cup this year and Rochdale infamously won last season’s League 1 promotion final – and while Henderson admits it will be a tough challenge, he’s confident his side can go there and pick up a victory which would strengthen their claims for a place in the Qualifiers come the summer

“We are really looking forward to the challenge of going to France and playing there. Toulouse are currently unbeaten at home in the Championship this season, and Sylvain Houles’ squad has been very impressive since promotion to the Championship,” he said.

“However, we are determined as a group to compete hard, write some history and remain on track for what this team has set out to achieve this season.

“The players are performing consistently well – individually and collectively – at present, demonstrated by eight wins from our last eight games. Most importantly, they are enjoying their rugby, playing for and with one another.

“I’m really pleased with the team at present and the performances they are producing, but we will face different threats and challenges from Toulouse this week so we know we have to be better again.

“I have every confidence and belief in the 17 this weekend to deliver a strong performance which hopefully earns us the two points.”