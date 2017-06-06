Henderson happy with Broncos squad despite injury setbacks

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

London Broncos coach Andrew Henderson doesn’t currently envisage bringing in high profile signings ahead of the mid-season split.

Last year the Broncos added NRL star Jamie Soward to their squad on a short-term basis for the Qualifiers.

But Henderson says a similar move is unlikely this time around, despite losing star hooker James Cunningham to another long-term injury at the Summer Bash.

Successful surgery as of now! Feeling positive.. road to recovery has started! Thanks for all of the messages #COYB — James Cunningham (@JCunningham365) June 5, 2017

The Broncos coach said: “I wouldn’t think so at this stage – if everyone continues to play well then I think we’ve got the quality within our ranks.

“Last year we grew into a very good team, but I believe there’s a little bit more quality overall within our ranks this time.

“I’m not generally a big fan of last-minute signings with a few weeks to go, which can disrupt the continuity and balance of a team.

“I’m a big believer in working with the guys we’ve got.”