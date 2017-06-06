Henderson happy with Broncos squad despite injury setbacks

League Express
By League Express June 6, 2017 16:26

Henderson happy with Broncos squad despite injury setbacks

London Broncos coach Andrew Henderson doesn’t currently envisage bringing in high profile signings ahead of the mid-season split.

Last year the Broncos added NRL star Jamie Soward to their squad on a short-term basis for the Qualifiers.

But Henderson says a similar move is unlikely this time around, despite losing star hooker James Cunningham to another long-term injury at the Summer Bash.

The Broncos coach said: “I wouldn’t think so at this stage – if everyone continues to play well then I think we’ve got the quality within our ranks.

“Last year we grew into a very good team, but I believe there’s a little bit more quality overall within our ranks this time.

“I’m not generally a big fan of last-minute signings with a few weeks to go, which can disrupt the continuity and balance of a team.

“I’m a big believer in working with the guys we’ve got.”

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

League Express
By League Express June 6, 2017 16:26

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions