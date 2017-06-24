Henderson keen for London to stay grounded as they eye up history on Sunday

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

It is very rare in rugby league, certainly in recent times at least, that London Broncos have stood on the brink of creating history.

But the quiet progress being made by Andrew Henderson in the capital in recent years is undoubtedly beginning to pay off for the Broncos – and a run of nine victories in succession have taken them not only to the precipice of a place in the Qualifiers, but on the verge of doing something no London side has ever done before.

London Broncos, London Chargers, Fulham; call them whatever you want. No side from the capital has ever won ten league games in succession – but win against Featherstone on Sunday, and the Broncos’ class of 2017 will create a unique piece of history.

But Henderson, ever the optimist, was willing to shout from the rooftops about reaching nine in a row, let alone ten.

“It is a phenomenal effort,” he told TotalRL.

“The nature of the competition makes it incredible; there are plenty of good teams in this division and it’s a strong league in its own right.

“London haven’t enjoyed a great history in recent years and there’s not been too much to cheer about but it’s pleasing to do this.”

Standing in London’s way of the perfect ten is fellow high-fliers Featherstone – and Henderson is keen for the Broncos to keep their feet on the ground.

“It’s another huge game,” he explained. “But we have to remain grounded. Yes, we’re playing well and with confidence and as a coach, that’s really pleasing to see.

“But we haven’t made the four yet – nothing is secured. Nothing. We’ve two tough games in Featherstone and Hull KR coming up and you can see how tight it is. Only Hull KR are nailed on; there’s plenty more twists and turns to come.”

Henderson’s side defied the odds and became the first side to win a regular season fixture in Toulouse last weekend since their readmission to the English league structure – something the Broncos coach was exceptionally proud of.

“I’m so, so proud of that performance,” he said.

“As we know, the kick-off got moved from 6pm to 3pm and you can look at that however you like. However, I thought the players handled it all really well and the preparation was great.

“I know they had some guys missing but the reality of it was, that didn’t change the way they played. It was a great effort.”

And if London can do the same this weekend and pick up yet another victory, then history, as well as two precious competition points, will be in their grasp.