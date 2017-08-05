Henderson and London set their sights on promotion as Qualifiers kick off

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

“The goal is quite simple – we want promotion.”

That’s the message from London coach Andrew Henderson as they prepare to kick off their Qualifiers campaign in Perpignan tonight – as he insists nothing less than a place in the Million Pound Game is acceptable for the Broncos this year.

London have impressed on their way to a top-two finish in the Championship but now is where the serious stuff starts – the seven games which will determine which division the Broncos will be playing in next season.

Henderson is bullish ahead of the Qualifiers getting underway, telling TotalRL: “We made it clear at the start of the season that the big goal was getting out of this division.

“Let’s go and do it automatically if we can, but if we do it via the Million Pound Game route, we do it that way. We should not be accepting anything less than the Million Pound Game this year and looking at the competition, I think there’s a real chance.

“Compared to last year, I think we’re a better team and better equipped for it – and I think some of the teams in Super League are a little vulnerable. The goal is quite simple – we want promotion.”

Henderson also admits that the prospect of a trip to face Catalans first up is a good indicator of where his side are.

“It was never going to be a preferential draw first up but it’s good to get the French trip out the way,” he says.

“Let’s get it done so in that way, it’s a good start for us. It’s a good yardstick; Catalans haven’t had much success over the past year but they’ve got a lot of talent at their disposal and a lot of really good players out there if they’re on their game. We’ll have to deliver the performance of the season – but I think we’re capable of doing something special in this competition.”

Henderson also has a boost with the return of scrum-half William Barthau, who will face his former club tonight.

“I’ve got to make a decision on what I do but it’s great for me – it’s the first time this year we’ve had so many quality pivots available,” he says.

“It’s exciting; Will will play as he’s a pivotal guy for us and he’s been at the heart of what we’ve done. It’s fitting he gets to return to his former club and I hope it inspires him.”

However, forward Daniel Harrison’s season is over.