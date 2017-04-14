Henderson puts faith in struggling Broncos

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Andrew Henderson believes victory over Toulouse would be the catalyst for London to reignite their stuttering season.

The Broncos have lost four of their last five matches going into the Easter period and have dropped out of the top four, albeit on points difference, as a result.

Their current slump is the first real torrid period of Henderson’s tenure at the Broncos having guided them to a second-placed finish during his first year in charge.

However, the former Scotland hooker is adamant that his team will turn it around, and is confident they can do just that against the high-flying French outfit.

“We’re not making any beef about it, we’re not playing well as a team,” he told TotalRL.

“Certainly the confidence in the team has been down in the last few weeks, but we’ve had an energetic week of training and mixed things up a little bit.

“I’m hoping the players will get the job done. I have complete faith in them to do so, they’re a talented group of players that just need to believe they can get that result. I think if we do, it will be the start of good things to come. I do truly believe we’re only one win away from turning things around.

“You’ve got to keep that belief and stay strong. I’ve challenged the group on taking more responsibility and being accountable, there’s no doubt about the fact you have to say it as it is. But you also have to remain positive.”

London’s latest challenge is against the in-form Toulouse, who are second in the league following seven wins in their opening nine games.

Henderson admitted that he has been impressed with Sylvain Houles’ side so far this season.

“I think you can say they’ve been a surprise package,” Henderson said.

“Nobody knew too much about them and their playing roster. But I think it’s great for the French game that a predominantly French team with a French coach are doing a good job.

“They’ve been impressive and proved to people that they aren’t going to be up and down and can compete with the best. They deserve to be where they are, but hopefully we can peg them back a bit and get on their heels.”