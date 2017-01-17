Henry Paul the front-runner for Bradford job

27 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Henry Paul, the former Bradford Bulls halfback, is the front-runner to become the new Bradford head coach.

Paul, the brother of legendary Bulls halfback Robbie Hunter-Paul, is the preferred choice of the club’s new owners following Rohan Smith’s departure.

The club’s new owners, Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe, confirmed that Smith would not continue as head coach of the new Bradford club after ‘disagreements’ on various matters.

And Paul is the early favourite to take control when the club’s Championship campaign starts on February 5th against Hull Kingston Rovers.

The 42-year-old made over 100 appearances for the Bulls between 1999 and 2001, and also represented New Zealand on 24 occasions.

He is understood to be a friend of both Chalmers and Lowe.

In the short-term, it has been reported that Leon Pryce is in contention to take control as the club finalises Paul’s move to the club.