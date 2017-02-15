Hetherington blasts NRL for their approach to World Club Series

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has launched a scathing attack on the NRL for their approach to the annual World Club Series tournament – saying he doesn’t believe they think it is worthwhile.

The tournament, which is in just its third year of existence following its inception in 2015, has been reduced to four teams this year and a two-game series.

But Hetherington has said that Super League’s efforts to enhance and grow the competition have simply not been reciprocated by their Australian counterparts.

“The Super League has been consistent over the past 10 to 12 years to build and develop the World Club Challenge and World Club Series,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Those efforts have not been met with the desired response from the NRL.

“Some NRL clubs have been very supportive and visionary but the NRL has not given the required attention to the World Club Challenge and World Club Series for it to maximise its potential.

“The NRL doesn’t appear to think the World Club Series, in particular, is worthwhile or at least they have not made their position clear.

“It takes two to tango. I don’t know what more Super League can do.”