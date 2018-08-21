You are here

Hicks to officiate cup final

Matthew Shaw

Robert Hicks has been selected to referee the Challenge Cup final.

Hicks began officiating eight years ago and has worked his way through the ranks ever since.

A former Grand Final referee, he who took charge of the semi-final between Catalans Dragons and St Helens earlier this year.

Steve Ganson, Head of Match Officials said: “Robert has delivered consistently high-level performances throughout 2018. This appointment is a recognition of those efforts. I am also very pleased to appoint what we consider to be a very strong and experienced match officials team.”