High Court hearing for Castleford’s case against Denny Solomona adjourned

11 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford’s proposed hearing in the High Court on Friday morning into their legal dispute against former winger Denny Solomona has been adjourned.

The Tigers were due to kick off their quest for damages against Solomona, rugby union side Sale and the winger’s agent, Andy Clarke, on Friday morning at Leeds High Court – as first revealed in League Express this past Monday – but that has now been scrapped as the two parties gear up to enter talks regarding a settlement.

However, TotalRL has been made aware that those discussions are by no means guaranteed to bring a swift and positive resolution to the matter, with an April date already eyed up for a return to the courts should both parties fail to agree on a settlement figure.

League Express revealed last year how the Tigers were seeking damages in the region of £500,000 for Solomona, who failed to report for pre-season training last November as planned.

He subsequently joined Sale – against the Tigers’ permission, the Super League club say – and has been a revelation in rugby union, becoming the first man to score a try in each of his first five Premiership games.