High noon for Police and Teachers

GREAT BRITAIN POLICE are taking on GB Teachers on Sunday as part of the build-up to forthcoming tours by both camps.

The game, at Batley, is acting as a curtain-raiser to the Kingstone Press Championship fixture between the Bulldogs and Hull KR, and kicks off at noon.

The Teachers are to tour Spain in the near future, while the Police will be involved in a Tri-Series competition with New Zealand and Canada in Vancouver in September.

 

