Higham issues rallying call as Leigh prepare for the Qualifiers

Leigh captain Micky Higham has called on his teammates to prove they are up for the fight in the club’s battle to avoid relegation.

The Centurions are preparing to battle it out in the Qualifiers following the league split, and fight for the right to retain Super League starts.

They have provided several underwhelming performances in recent weeks, with their 26-4 defeat to Huddersfield a fourth consecutive reverse leading into their final regular league fixture against Salford.

Higham, who has seen everything the game has to offer during his 500 career appearances, knows his side must improve and overcome their recent woes if they are to secure safety.

“We’ve got eight cup finals now to get as many wins as we can,” he told TotalRL.

“It’s a tough place to be. We had it last year where we were winning every week and that momentum builds. We took that into the 8s and we were red hot.

“It’s a different challenge now, we’re in bad form and coming against teams who want to take a Super League scalp. It’s a tough one but hopefully we can rise to the challenge.”

“We’ve got to fight and battle for everything,” he said.

“I’ll give my all until that final whistle and hopefully the lads can do the same. Hopefully we can hit home what it means to this town and the club. We didn’t want to be a team to come up and make up the numbers and we don’t want to be a yo-yo team, we want to get up and stay up and be a force to reckoned with.

“If we can show that fight we should be alright.”

