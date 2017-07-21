Higham not ready to retire

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Micky Higham has revealed he is not ready to retire at the end of the season.

The veteran hooker made his 500th career appearance on Friday in Leigh’s defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

Having reached the milestone, Higham joins an elite group of eight other players to make the landmark during the Super League era.

An illustrious career has seen the 36-year-old win the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup, while he has represented both Great Britain and England on four occasions.

Leigh head coach Neil Jukes told League Express in May that a decision had yet to be made on his future, but he would remain at the club in a coaching role when he retires.

However, Higham confirmed to League Express that he is not ready to hang up the boots yet, and is keen to play a 20th season as a professional player.

“I’ve got no doubt about it that I want to go around again,” he said.

“I’m feeling good. Hopefully we can sort something out and I can play my part again next year on and off the field.

“It’s not been finalised and I’m still in the process, but I’d like to go around again.”