The highs and lows of Lee Radford’s first 100 games in charge

Lee Radford celebrates his 100th game in charge of Hull FC on Friday when they take on St Helens. To celebrate the landmark, we take a look at the highs and lows of Radford three years at the helm so far.

RECORD

Played: 99

Won: 50

Drawn: 2

Lost: 47

Low: Challenge Cup heartache in 2014

It has been far from plain sailing for Radford in his three-year tenure. 2014 was, in particular, a very challenging season for the Black and Whites. An 11th placed finish in the 14-team Super League was a bitterly disappointing return, and things were no better in the Challenge Cup. Radford’s side was dumped out in the fourth round at home to Salford, who had lost four of their five matches beforehand.

Of the 47 defeats suffered, that was one of the toughest to take.

High: Recruitment

Before Radford got comfy in the Hull hot seat, there were persisting issues that the club had struggled with for some time.

One of the major troubles was recruitment. So many players arrived at the club with big expectations, only to fall short once they donned the jersey.

That, however, has changed under Radford, who, with the help of Motu Tony has put together a team capable of challenging on all fronts.

The arrivals of Fetuli Talanoa, Marc Sneyd, Mark Minichiello, Scott Taylor, Mahe Fonua, Sika Manu, Jake Connor, Albert Kelly and Josh Griffin have all been vetoed by Radford, and for that, he deserves great credit.

Low: Losing 7-0 to Widnes in 2014

Perhaps the worst defeat of Radford’s tenure was this drab game during his first year in charge.

A terrible display saw the Airlie Birds nilled, and with it, Radford called it a “crisis.”

High: His record in the Hull Derby

After a shaky start, Radford’s record in the ‘big one’ has been phenomenal.

Radford tasted defeat in his first two competitive derbies. Since then, his record is 6-1. Not bad going.

Low: The changing room saga at Widnes last season

After a phenomenal start to the year, Hull’s early momentum came to an abrupt halt last year when they were hammered by the in-form Widnes Vikings.

Following the game, Lee Radford revealed he had been asked to leave the dressing room, which caused a storm in the media.

High: Wembley

The undoubted high of Radford’s tenure was that historic day in August.

Hull, who had lived with that Wembley hoodoo for so, so long, finally overcame their demons and picked up a Challenge Cup final victory over Warrington.

It was a significant moment for Radford and the club. His appointment, and their loyalty to him, was vindicated, and it was Radford’s moment that wrote him into the club’s folklore.