Higson facing eight-match ban following high-tackle charge

Adam Higson faces an eight-match ban after being handed a Grade E high tackle charge in Leigh’s defeat to Salford.

The winger was sent-off for an ugly-looking tackle on Salford fullback Gareth O’Brien as the Centurions went down 36-22 to the high-flying Red Devils.

Head coach Neil Jukes said after the game that the tackle warranted a red card, and he now faces a spell without the flier, who faces a ban between four and eight games if found guilty.

”It was a straight red,” Jukes said.

“It didn’t help, that’s for sure. It made the task a lot more difficult.”

Meanwhile, Catalans’ Greg Bird has been handed a Grade B charge for allegedly standing on an opponent.