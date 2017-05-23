Higson handed five-match ban
Adam Higson has been suspended for five matches after pleading guilty to a Grade E high tackle charge.
The Leigh winger was sent-off in the club’s defeat to Salford at Magic Weekend and pleaded guilty following the tackle on Gareth O’Brien.
He has received a £300 suspension along with the suspension, that will see him miss crucial matches against four of Super League’s current top five, plus the Centurions’ game with Widnes.Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum