Higson handed five-match ban

Adam Higson has been suspended for five matches after pleading guilty to a Grade E high tackle charge.

The Leigh winger was sent-off in the club’s defeat to Salford at Magic Weekend and pleaded guilty following the tackle on Gareth O’Brien.

He has received a £300 suspension along with the suspension, that will see him miss crucial matches against four of Super League’s current top five, plus the Centurions’ game with Widnes.