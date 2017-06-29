Hiku set for Warrington debut

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Peta Hiku is in contention to make his Warrington debut this Saturday when the Wolves visit Wakefield.

The New Zealand international has been named in the club’s 19-man squad to face Trinity following his move to the club last week.

He is joined in the squad by Stefan Ratchford, who returns from suspension, although Joe Westerman misses out due to a hip injury.

Meanwhile, Wakefield will be boosted by the return of Dean Hadley after missing last week’s defeat against his parent club, Hull FC.

Jordan Crowther is also named, with James Batchelor and Max Jowitt missing out.

Trinity: Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, Crowther, England, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Sio, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood

Wolves: Atkins, Clark, Cooper, Dagger, Dwyer, Gidley, Hiku, Hill, Jack Hughes, Jack Johnson, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Declan Patton, Kevin Penny, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Sam Wilde