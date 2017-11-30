Hill praises Bennett impact on England ahead of World Cup final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Chris Hill believes Wayne Bennett has inspired England on their path towards the World Cup Final.

The England forward will lead his side into battle on Saturday in what is England’s first World Cup final for 22 years.

Bennett was a controversial appointment in 2015, but has delivered the goal set of reaching the pinnacle of the competition.

Hill, who has no memories of England’s last final in 1995, admitted it is a dream come true to play in a World Cup final, before praising Bennett for his impact on the national team’s development in the last two years.

“There’s a lot of similarities as well as differences,” Hill said of this England experience.

“Wayne has been in these camps a lot and knows how they work and what we need. He’s a smart character and he makes you want to play for him. He’s well respected.

“You always dream. I’ve never even watched England in a World Cup Final. To be walking out there myself makes it extra special.”

Hill also added that England are in buoyant mood ahead of the final, saying: “The place is bouncing for it. I think Brisbane will put on a really good show and hopefully fill the stadium out.

“It’s like a Grand Final weekend. Everyone is calm and we’ll start building it up. The feel around the camp is really positive.”

However, Hill did admit that Saturday’s opponents are undoubtedly favourites for the game.

He said: “They’re favourites and so they should be. This is the norm to them, but we’ll focus on ourselves and trouble them that way.”