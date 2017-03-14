Hill set for Warrington return against Leigh

Hill set for Warrington return against Leigh

Chris Hill could make his long-awaited Warrington return against Leigh on Thursday after being named in the Wolves’ 19-man squad.

The England international has yet to make an appearance this year following post-season surgery at the end of the Four Nations.

Without their 29-year-old captain, Warrington have lost their opening four Super League games and are currently bottom of the table.

However, Hill could make his return against his former club Leigh on Thursday, having replaced young halfback Declan Patton in Wire’s 19-man squad.

Meanwhile, Glenn Stewart has been recalled to Leigh Centurions’ 19-man to take on Warrington this Thursday.

The former Catalans forward has been absent from the Leigh squad since their opening round defeat to Castleford Tigers, missing their last four matches.

However, he is in contention to make his return against the struggling Wolves on Thursday, with the 33-year-old replacing Dayne Weston in Neil Jukes’ squad.

Warrington’s 19-man squad to face Leigh: Atkins, Blythe, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Dwyer, Evans, Gidley, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, Lineham, Livett, Philbin, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Westerman, Westwood.

Leigh’s 19-man squad to face Warrington: Brown, Higson, Crooks, Reynolds, Dawson, Ridyard, Drinkwater, Hock, Higham, Acton, Stewart, Hansen, Pelissier, Tickle, Vea, Hampshire, Hopkins, Burr, Green.

