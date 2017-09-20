Hill topple Rangers in closing NCL fixture

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Dudley Hill accounted for Saddleworth Rangers last night in the final regular Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League Division Two fixture of the campaign for both sides.

The match, which should have been played at Rangers earlier in the month but which was postponed because of an unfit pitch, was switched to Bradford, Saddleworth taking the lead with a try on 12 minutes for Sam Wilson which Ethan Langhorn improved.

Dudley Hill, though, responded in style, notching eight unanswered tries in a 41-6 victory to go third in the table on points’ difference from Wigan St Jude’s, who have one match left, at home to Askam on Saturday.

Dave Halley (2) and Simon Sewell crossed for the hosts before the break to establish a 16-6 interval lead and touchdowns followed in the second period for Damian Smith, Nathan Broadbent and, in the last 10 minutes, Andrew Walker, Daniel Lee and Tony Williams.

Sewell landed four goals and Broadbent fired a field goal at the death.