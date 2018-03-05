Hirst pens new Wakefield deal

Keegan Hirst has signed a new one-year contract extension with Wakefield.

The 30-year-old is in his second year at the Super League club and has made 25 appearances so far.

He will now remain at the club until the end of the 2019 season.

“I am thrilled to get the deal over the line,” the former Batley forward said.

“After a successful season last year not only with the club but on a personal level it is nice to have a bit of security of a new deal and to be able to concentrate on this season.

“It was a huge gamble for both me and the club to make the move to Super League, but I am thoroughly enjoying playing for Wakefield, it is a great club with a fantastic support network. The more experience I have in a full time environment the more it will help me improve as a player.”

Chris Chester said, “It is great to have Keegan on board until 2019, he’s a fantastic player to have in our ranks and not only does he provide excellent competition to our pack but he is also a huge character to have in the squad.

“It’s fantastic that as a club we are able to secure players so early on in the season, so that our whole focus can be on the games ahead.”