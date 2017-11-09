Hirst to stay at Wakefield in 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Keegan Hirst will remain at Wakefield in 2018.

As revealed in League Express on October 30th The 29-year-old forward has activated an extension of his contract that will see him remain with the club next year.

He made 23 appearances for Chris Chester’s side last year after earning his shot at Super League following his move from Batley Bulldogs.

“I am really happy to be staying with Wakefield,” he said.

“It is a great club that’s doing its best to move forward both on and off the field. We have a great group at the club and the fans have been fantastic.

“I really enjoyed my first season and I am looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season and kicking on for 2018.”

Chester added: “Keegan is another player who we have been able to secure for another season. I am really happy for Keegan. It was a big step up for him to come in and play at Super League level every weekend but he has achieved that and had a great season.

“I am looking forward to working with Keegan for another year and see him grow even more as a Super League player.”