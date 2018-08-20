Hock leaves Fev by mutual consent

Gareth Hock has left Featherstone as the club begins its preparations for 2019.

The former Great Britain forward has left by mutual consent as Featherstone begin to cut their cloth accordingly after failing to reach the top four.

It’s believed that Featherstone will be cutting their wage bill ahead of next season, with their failure to reach the Qualifiers resulting in a significantly lower allocation of funding.

Hock has become the first casualty of that, despite only recently signing a new contract with the club.

He joined the club ahead of the current campaign and made 19 appearances, scoring five tries.