Hodkinson joins Cronulla

Trent Hodkinson has joined Cronulla Sharks.

The halfback, who had previously been linked with a move to Warrington and an England call-up, secured a release from Newcastle Knights last week.

He has now joined the 2016 Premiers as part of their playmaking department.

“He’s fully aware he’s coming here as a back-up,” Sharks coach Shane Flanagan said.

“But these days you need a real competitive 30-man squad with four halves but not only that, he fits our club in that he is a quality person off the field, someone who can enhance our community programs, while his leadership and experience will help with the development of our young halves Kyle (Flanagan) and Jack Williams.”