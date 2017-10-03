Holbrook confirms Saints’ interest in Peter Mata’utia

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Justin Holbrook has confirmed the club is interested in signing Newcastle Knights man Peter Mata’utia.

Mata’utia, who is a free agent after leaving Newcastle at the end of the season, is understood to have been offered a contract by Saints for next season.

One of three brothers at the Knights this season, the 26-year-old can play in a number of positions, including wing, centre and second-row.

League Express reported in August that Mata’utia was a target, and speaking to the paper, Holbrook admitted he was keen to bring him to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

“There’s definitely interest,” Holbrook confirmed.

“Pete’s a great player. I’m not sure if he’s going to stay in the NRL. But he’s a really good player and I think he’d be well suited, but whether he’ll end up with us I’m not too sure.”



