Holbrook disappointed with ‘costly’ Saints defeat

Justin Holbrook claimed his side missed an opportunity after Saints fell to defeat against Castleford.

Their 16-12 defeat was Saints’ first defeat under the new head coach, and he was frustrated that his side couldn’t get over the line.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game and it would have been great to win … to fall just short is very disappointing.

“Castleford obviously weren’t at full strength but they haven’t lost here for a reason. They’re a very good footy side and they showed that again today. But it was a missed opportunity. They had the luxury to rest a few today because of where they are sitting in the table and they earned that.

“For us to fall just short, it’s really costly for where we’re sitting in the table. It was disappointing we didn’t get the win but I’m really happy with the squad and we came really close today. It’s important we just move on to next week.”