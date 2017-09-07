Holbrook insists St Helens are ready for “do or die” clash at Wakefield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Justin Holbrook insists his side cannot afford to sulk about last week’s defeat to Wigan as they prepare for a game tonight which, by the St Helens coach’s own admission, is “do or die” for their season.

The Saints’ top-four hopes would be all-but over should they slip to defeat at surprise package Wakefield tonight – with Trinity’s own play-off prospects taking a boost in the process if they win.

And Holbrook says his side must ensure they are ready – but says he’s motivated by the prospect of a game with so much on the line for his team.

He said: “We haven’t got time to dwell on the loss to Wigan, we are definitely disappointed, there’s no shying away from that, but we have to focus on a must win game on Thursday against Wakefield.

“I said to the playing group on Saturday in our review, it is perform now or we are gone. There’s no extra week where we can talk about missed opportunities or improving, we have to get it right on Thursday. I’m excited about that, as it is a do or die game, and that is the beauty of the Super 8s.”

Holbrook also admitted that he is considering making a number of changes following the manner of their defeat to Wigan last weekend – with half-backs Theo Fages and Danny Richardson in contention.

Holbrook said: “I am contemplating changes as I know I have to get it right this week. It is a crunch game, Theo (Fages) will come into my thoughts, Danny Richardson has been going well as has Matty Lees too.

“Ryan Morgan should be ok. He has to do a number of tests to be cleared but he came into training this week feeling ok.”

Holbrook also reiterated fullback Ben Barba’s own belief that he will improve as he gets more and more game-time for the Saints.

“Benny went well too,” he said of his debut last week.

“To play 80 minutes first game back and being 12-0 down after five minutes is tough on anyone – especially when they are being asked to create things.

“He did well in his first game and will be better for the run.”