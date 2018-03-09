Holbrook keen for Saints to stay grounded ahead of Warrington clash

St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook has warned his side not to get carried away with their perfect start to the campaign when they face Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

The Saints have won all four of their games so far, including a 38-2 victory over Salford Red Devils last time out – but Holbrook is keen for his side to remain grounded.

“We were a little off on Sunday with our execution. We may have had a good start to the season but we’re not getting comfortable with where we are at. We will keep working hard.”

The Saints will have to deal with a five-day turnaround when they travel to the Halliwell Jones but Holbrook insists that his players will thrive off the turnaround.

“A lot is made of a five day turnaround but it is fine,” Holbrook said.

“The players will enjoy it as they won’t have to train a lot! They will just freshen up and get another game. They want to play so it won’t be an issue.”

Warrington will be without suspended duo Declan Patton and Sitaleki Akuola but Holbrook says he won’t be taking Warrington lightly.

“Warrington will be tough and ready to go I’m sure,” Holbrook added. “They compete hard every week and we’d expect that on Friday too.”

Saints, meanwhile, will be without former captain Jon Wilkin – who will sit out due to a head knock sustained against Salford. Matty Lees comes into the squad in his place.