Holbrook: Leeds our biggest challenge yet

Justin Holbrook believes St Helens’ clash with Leeds is their biggest challenge of the season so far.

The Saints are the only unbeaten left in Super League following a superb start to the season, but welcome a Leeds side who’ve lost just once in the league and have impressed at the start of the year.

The form of Holbrook’s side has set up a mouthwatering contest for the Sky cameras, although he is wary of their threats.

“They’re the defending champions so it’s definitely our biggest challenge,” he said.

“I think they’re a very good side. They’ve only lost one game and they’re a dangerous side to play. They have a pretty well-balanced side that is hard to beat and they have some outside backs in great form.”

But Holbrook himself possesses a centre in the form of his life.

Mark Percival has enjoyed a stunning start to the season, scoring seven tries in just five games.

“He’s playing fantastic,” Holbrook conceded.

“He’s defending really well too and attacking he’s going as good as ever.

“He’s a great player is Percy, he’s certainly showing that at the moment.”