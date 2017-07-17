Holbrook pleased with Saints momentum

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Justin Holbrook believes his side have what it takes to push for the top four after their victory over Catalans.

Saints defeated the Dragons 46-28 on Sunday, a victory that leaves them just three points off the top four.

They have now won six of nine games since Holbrook’s appointment, and he believes they are picking up some momentum heading into the business end of the year.

“We have got some wins together and it’s a big game next Sunday (against Wakefield) and if we can continue to improve then I would certainly back ourselves (in the play-offs).

“This win sets up the Wakefield one nicely.”

On his side’s performance, he said: “It was a danger game for us especially after our win (against Hull FC) last week. We had to earn the two points and they pushed us.

“They started well and we were not up to our high standards in the first half. We have to give them credit. I’m really happy with the way we finished the game off.

“We swapped the lead a few times and the boys did well to close it out.”

A full report is in Monday’s League Express.