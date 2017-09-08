Holbrook praises Saints as Walmsley departs for birth of his son

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens forward Alex Walmsley helped lay the platform for his side’s crucial victory at Wakefield on Thursday night – before departing the ground in the closing stages to rush to his wife’s side as she gave birth to their child.

Walmsley set Theo Fages up for the try which made it 14-12, before leaving to rush to hospital as his wife was in labour.

He did not see the Saints snatch a dramatic late win through Jonny Lomax’s try, and coach Justin Holbrook revealed he had already spoken to Walmsley after the game.

“He’s had a baby boy and she had it very quickly,” Holbrook said. “He’s on his way (to hospital) now. I’ve just spoken to him. He’s thrilled that we won and I’m thrilled for him.”

And Holbrook admitted he was delighted to see his side remain in play-off contention following yet another dramatic late victory.

“It’s fantastic that we came up with the win tonight,” Holbrook said. “I thought it was a really good game of rugby league.