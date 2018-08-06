Holbrook wary of Challenge Cup defeat implications

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook has admitted he doesn’t know how hard it will be to pick up his side after their Challenge Cup defeat.

The Saints fell to a shock defeat at the hands of Catalans, ending both their Wembley and treble aspirations.

They will now focus on the Grand Final at the end of the season, but Holbrook admitted it may take some time.

“I hadn’t been planning on picking them up, so I don’t know. The easy answer for me to say is that we’ll be fine – but I’m shattered. I’m devastated and everything else that comes with it.

“It’ll hurt tomorrow when I wake up and know we’re bundled out. But we’re a good side; we were poor today, but we’re still a good side.”

Holbrook admitted the damage was done in the first-half.

“We needed half-time and the sin-binning (of Morgan Knowles) made it really hard.

“We were in big trouble and to leak two more tries made things difficult. We tried to fight back and put a dent into the score – but we were too far behind.

“They ran really hard, got through their sets – and we did the exact opposite. They dominated us completely in that first half.”