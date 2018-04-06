Holbrook wary of Hull FC threat

Justin Holbrook has warned his high-flying Saints side that they must continue their good form to overcome Hull FC.

The two teams won both of their games over Easter, setting up a mouthwatering contest between two of Super League’s in-form sides.

Saints are four points clear at the top of the table, but Holbrook is wary of the damage Lee Radford’s side could inflict if Saints aren’t on top form.

“Friday’s game will be another good test for us against a good side,” he said.

“They have been very good over the last few weeks and have Albert Kelly back too. With him and Marc Sneyd they have two great halves. They are a quality team and we will have to play well.

“We’re going well but there’s no issue with keeping the lads’ feet on the ground. Although we lost to Leeds and were disappointed in how we played that night, I can’t fault our application in the games or training.

“Monday was a real sign of that. A lesser side perhaps wouldn’t have bounced back so well from Friday’s physical game with one change. It was a good performance.”