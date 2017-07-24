Holbrook: We’re contenders

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Justin Holbrook was left excited about his side’s prospects after defeating fellow top-four hopefuls Wakefield Trinity.

St Helens won 41-16 at the Beaumont Legal Stadium on Sunday, a victory that takes them only one point behind Salford Red Devils in fourth and Wakefield in fifth.

Having now won four of their last five games, Holbrook is keen for his side to push on into the Super 8s.

“We’re showing we’re right in the mix, which is exciting. We’re heading in the right direction for sure. I would have liked to carry on but unfortunately we’re not in the Challenge Cup semis so we’ll have a week off. We’ve clawed our way back and we can’t afford to relax.

“I’m definitely happy with where we are. Everyone was asking after the Leeds game if the season was over but I knew it wasn’t.”

Holbrook was pleased with his side’s performance and in particular that of his young half-back Danny Richardson.

“It was a really good performance from us today. We knew we needed it. The first half was really pleasing. We knew how big a game it was for both teams and we really turned up. We lost our way a bit in the second half but found it again at the back end.”

“He’s (Danny Richardson) loving playing and it’s great for us to have him in there, if he continues the way he’s playing, he’ll be hard to hold out.”