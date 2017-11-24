Holmes makes history again as Australia reach final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Valentine Holmes scored six tries as Australia progressed through to the World Cup Final after hammering Fiji 54-6.

Holmes made history for the second week in a row when he streaked down the left touchline to score his sixth try, the first person in history to do so after he broke that record the previous week scoring five against Samoa.

The Aussies were rarely troubled but did find themselves behind early to an Apisai Koroisau penalty.

Australia, however, scored 40 unanswered points through two tries from Billy Slater, one from Dane Gagai and Holmes’ first four tries.

Brief respite came for Fiji when Suliasi Vunivalu scored a try on the day he was announced on the Golden Boot shortlist after Kevin Naiqama found him on the right.

Normal service was resumed when Holmes strolled in for his fifth and Gagai dummied over for his second with Holmes on his outside.

Holmes then rounded off proceedings with his history-making try. Smith missed his third conversion of the day from his ten attempts following the try.

Australia: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Dane Gagai, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Josh Dugan, 5 Valentine Holmes, 6 Michael Morgan, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Aaron Woods, 9 Cameron Smith, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Boyd Cordner 12 Matt Gillett, 13 Josh McGuire; Interchanges: 14 Wade Graham, 15 Jordan McLean, 16 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 17 Tyson Frizell

Tries: Slater 2, Holmes 6, Gagai 2; Goals: Smith 7

Fiji: Kevin Naiqama, 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Taane Milne, 4 Akuila Uate, 5 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Jarryd Hayne, 7 Henry Raiwalui, 8 Ashton Sims, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Eloni Vunakece, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Brayden Wiliame, 13 Tui Kamikamica; Interchanges: 14 Joe Lovodua, 15 Jacob Saifiti, 16 Junior Roqica, 17 Ben Nakubuwai

Tries: Vunivalu; Goals: Koroisau

A full match report, stats and pictures from this semi-final and England’s against Tonga will be in Monday’s League Express.